MLB teams to help ballpark employees during coronavirus crisis

TAMPA (WFLA) – Thank you, Major League Baseball!

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, “Each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams will commit $1 million to ballpark employees who would not have been paid due to the coronavirus crisis causing the postponement of the baseball season until at least mid-May.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement to ESPN:

“The individual clubs will be announcing more details surrounding this support effort in their local communities. The timing of these announcements will vary because of the need to coordinate with state and local laws as well as collective-bargaining obligations in an effort to maximize the benefits realized by each group of employees. I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love.” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

The Rays have not yet released a statement.

