LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s preferred location for a new Rays ballpark would be on the Tampa side of the bay rather than in St. Petersburg but says the site alone won’t be a determining factor.

Tampa Bay’s lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, expires after the 2027 season.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Manfred says he has always thought a stadium on the other side of the causeway would be preferable.