Meadows’ homer in 8th lifts Rays over Marlins 1-0

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows, front center, celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

MIAMI (AP) — Austin Meadows’ home run with two outs in the eighth inning was all the Tampa Bay Rays needed, as the reigning AL champions started their season with a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

Meadows — who hit 33 homers for the Rays two years ago, then only four in 36 games last season — connected off reliever Yimi Garcia on a drive that cleared the 387-foot sign in left-center with ease.

Jesus Aguilar had two of Miami’s three hits. The starters, Sandy Alcantara for the Marlins and Tyler Glasnow for Tampa Bay, both threw six shutout innings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss