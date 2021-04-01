Meadows’ homer in 8th lifts Rays over Marlins 1-0

Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows, front center, celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

MIAMI (AP) — Austin Meadows’ home run with two outs in the eighth inning was all the Tampa Bay Rays needed, as the reigning AL champions started their season with a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

Meadows — who hit 33 homers for the Rays two years ago, then only four in 36 games last season — connected off reliever Yimi Garcia on a drive that cleared the 387-foot sign in left-center with ease.

Jesus Aguilar had two of Miami’s three hits. The starters, Sandy Alcantara for the Marlins and Tyler Glasnow for Tampa Bay, both threw six shutout innings.