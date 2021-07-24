Meadows hits 2 homers, Rays win 11th in row over Indians

Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows, right, is congratulated by Ji-Man Choi after Meadows hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Austin Meadows hit a pair of two-run homers, Ji-Man Choi had three RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Cleveland 8-2 on Saturday night, extending their winning streak over the Indians to 11 games.

The Rays moved into a first-place tie with Boston in the AL East. They have not lost to the Indians since May 24, 2019. The franchise’s longest winning streak against an opponent is 12 against Baltimore in 2008.

Meadows, Choi and Brett Phillips each homered in the first three innings to help Tampa Bay build a 4-1 lead against J.C. Mejia.

Choi also drove in runs in the seventh and ninth, and Meadows hit his second two-run shot in the ninth.