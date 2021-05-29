Meadows has 3 RBIs, surging Rays beat Phillies 5-3

Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows high fives teammates after they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies during a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows drove in his third run on a tiebreaking RBI infield single during a two-run eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won for the 14th time in 15 games, 5-3 over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Meadows made it 4-3 on his hit off José Alvarado.

Tampa Bay took a two-run lead when Alvarado walked pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau with the bases load.

Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler gave up three runs, four hits, two walks and struck out a career-high 14 over seven innings. The right-hander made six starts in May, going 2-0 with 57 strikeouts, five walks and allowing 11 runs in 43 1/3 innings

