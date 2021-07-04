Meadows gets 3 hits, Franco homers as Rays beat Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay, which had dropped five in a row overall.

Yandy Díaz had two hits and scored twice.

Randal Grichuk hit his 15th homer for Toronto in the second.

Bo Bichette had two of Toronto’s six hits as the Blue Jays fell four games behind the second-place Rays in the AL East standings.