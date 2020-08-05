Meadows 2 hits in return from coronavirus, Rays top Red Sox 5-1

Tampa Bay Rays batter Austin Meadows fouls off a pitch from Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Meadows is playing in his first game of the season after recovering from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows got two hits after missing the first 10 games of the season with the coronavirus and the Tampa Bay Rays stopped their losing streak at five by beating the Boston Red Sox 5-1.

Boston lost its fourth in a row, including a three-game sweep at Yankees Stadium over the weekend, and fell to 3-8 overall.

Meadows was an All-Star outfielder last year in his first full season, hitting 33 home runs. Rays starter Charlie Morton allowed one run and five hits and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.