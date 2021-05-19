Masks optional for fully vaccinated Rays fans at Tropicana Field starting May 25

Rays

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays announced Wednesday that masks will be optional for fully vaccinated fans at Tropicana Field starting next week.

“Starting with our series against Kansas City on May 25, masks are optional at Tropicana Field for fully vaccinated fans,” a tweet from the team says.

Fans ages 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear a mask at all times while inside the ballpark.

The team says gaiters, bandanas, masks with ventilation holes, and other versions of face coverings will not be allowed.

According to the Rays’ website, UV lights and specially designed electronic devices have been installed in air conditioning units at the Trop to help break down “harmful contaminants” such as coronavirus. Additionally, the ballpark also has air filters with a higher minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) rating to help trap small particles.

For specific questions regarding face masks, please email customerservice@raysbaseball.com.

For more information on the COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place at Tropicana Field for Tampa Bay Rays games, visit the team’s website.

