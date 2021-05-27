Margot hits RBI single in 10th, Rays beat Royals 2-1

Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot, center, is congratulated by teammates after his single drove in the winning run against the Kansas City Royals during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1.

Kevin Kiermaier advanced from second to third when Taylor Walls flied out to deep center field against Tyler Zuber. After Austin Meadows was intentionally walked, Margot won it on just the Rays’ third hit of the game.

Andrew Benintendi homered leading off the ninth against J.P. Feyereisen as the Royals tied it at 1. Feyereisen worked out of a jam with a runner on third and one out in the 10th.

Tyler Glasnow pitched eight stellar innings for the Rays, scattering three hits. He struck out 11 and walked two.