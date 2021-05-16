Margot, Adames, Lowe lead Rays over Mets 7-1 for sweep

Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot, left, greets Brandon Lowe, right, after Lowe’s solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 for a three-game sweep.

Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead, and Lowe led off the sixth with his seventh home run this season.

Ji-Man Choi had three hits, including an eighth-inning RBI double, in his first game after recovering from arthroscopic right knee surgery.

Josh Fleming allowed one hit in five scoreless innings, an infield single by Jeff McNeil leading off the game.