TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seven was the magic number for the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday afternoon as they closed out their series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

On their way to a 6-3 win, the Rays had seven stolen bases, starting pitcher Zach Eflin went seven innings, and picked up his seventh win of the season. It also marked the Rays’ 37th win to lead Major League Baseball.

In regards to the stolen bases, this was the second time this season the Rays had that many in a game. No other team in the league has done that even once in a game in 2023. With the seven stolen bases from Thursday’s game, the Rays now have 62 as a team this season, which is another MLB-best.

“We manufactured some runs on the bases,” Rays’ manager Kevin Cash said. “We didn’t have many hits today, but we had plenty of guys get on base on hits, walks, however, you get on base. Sometimes you’ve got to push it a little and I think the guys did. A lot of heads-up base-running plays.”

Eflin’s seven-inning outing marked back-to-back days the Rays’ starter went that deep into the game. Shane McClanahan did it in Wednesday’s win. For Eflin, what made his performance unique, is that he got the job done—giving up just one run and six hits—with no strikeouts against the 28 batters he faced.

“I don’t know if that’s ever happened to me in my career,” Eflin said about his uncommon outing. “I think that’s honestly pretty impressive to go seven innings with zero punches. I think that’s harder to do than seven innings and 10 strikeouts. But it’s just one of those days where I was praying they were going to ground into double plays and just get early contact.”

“I don’t think he’s searching for strikeouts,” said Cash. “At certain points in the game maybe he alters his approach a little bit to get the strikeout but maybe that wasn’t needed today for whatever reason. He just wanted to keep executing pitches and let our infielders make some nice plays and outfielders make some nice plays.”

Eflin is now (7-1) on the season through nine starts, second in wins on the team only to McClanahan, who leads the majors with eight.

Next up for the Rays is a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a match-up of two of the top teams in the league. Cash said Jalen Beeks is expected to open for them in Friday’s series opener.