Lowe’s eighth-inning triple propels Rays over Blue Jays 4-1

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Brandon Lowe can’t come up with the catch on single by Toronto Blue Jays’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe’s two-run triple snapped an eighth-inning tie and lifted the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Lowe tripled into the gap in right-center field off reliever Sam Gaviglio. The right-hander later balked, allowing Lowe to score the third run of the inning.

Ji-Man Choi drove in Tampa Bay’s other run with a sixth-inning double off Matt Shoemaker, who made his first start for the Blue Jays since injuring his left knee in April 2019.

Cavan Biggio went 2 for 3 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to a major league-best 31 consecutive games.

