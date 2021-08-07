Lowe hits grand slam, Cruz homers as Rays beat Orioles 12-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered for the second straight game and the Tampa Bay Rays maintained their dominance of the Baltimore Orioles with a 12-3 victory.
Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco also went deep for the AL East-leading Rays, and Shane McClanahan allowed three runs and five hits with eight strikeouts over a career-high seven innings.
Tampa Bay is 10-1 against the Orioles this season, outscoring them 85-43, with at least five runs in nine of the 11 games.
The Rays are 5-0 at Camden Yards, scoring 54 runs with 16 homers.