Lowe hits grand slam, Cruz homers as Rays beat Orioles 12-3

Tampa Bay Rays’ Nelson Cruz celebrates with third base coach Rodney Linares (27) after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered for the second straight game and the Tampa Bay Rays maintained their dominance of the Baltimore Orioles with a 12-3 victory.

Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco also went deep for the AL East-leading Rays, and Shane McClanahan allowed three runs and five hits with eight strikeouts over a career-high seven innings.

Tampa Bay is 10-1 against the Orioles this season, outscoring them 85-43, with at least five runs in nine of the 11 games.

The Rays are 5-0 at Camden Yards, scoring 54 runs with 16 homers.