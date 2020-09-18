Look closely! Rays’ cutouts range from goofy, heartwarming and everything in between

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The games may sound like they have fans from home, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are no people in the stands at Rays games this year. Though, there are plenty of pictures of them.

Like many teams, the Tampa Bay Rays have given fans the opportunity to purchase cardboard cutouts of themselves (and beyond) to fill the seats and offer the players at least some visual proof of their support.

Ranging from Chewbacca to Tom Brady to ESPN’s Dick Vitale getting an up-close look at the variety in these cardboard portraits is a true testament to how vastly loved the Rays are.

Team president Brian Auld also wanted to use the cutouts as an opportunity to honor fans whom we have lost this year. We can not all physically mourn together, but we can at least unite with our love of America’s pastime in the seats that we have shared so many memories.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: