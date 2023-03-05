ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Dave Wills, longtime radio announcer for the Tampa Bay Rays, died Sunday at the age of 58, according to a release.

Wills had worked with the Rays for 18 years before his death, having been known for his passion for baseball.

The announcer called major games for the Rays, including their run to the World Series in both 2008 and 2020.

“Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person,” said Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg. “He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The Rays plan to make a special tribute sometime before one of this season’s games and will release details at a later date.

In the meanwhile, there will be no radio broadcast of the Rays vs. Orioles spring training game, according to the Rays.