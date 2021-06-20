Long grand slam in 10th, Mariners sweep Rays in 4-game set

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe, right, is contgratulated by Joey Wendle after scoring a run on double by Mike Zunino off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 for a four-game sweep.

The Rays owned the best record in the majors before their current six-game losing streak.

Long’s first homer of the season came against Diego Castillo. Dylan Moore started Seattle’s 10th with a bunt hit when Castillo’s throw to third was too late to catch designated runner Taylor Trammell, who was pinch-running for Ty France. Trammell then got caught in a rundown between third and home on Jake Bauers’ grounder for the first out.

Luis Torrens drew a walk to load the bases and Jake Fraley popped out before Long’s shot to right field.

