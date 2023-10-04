ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — First pitch for the Rays vs. Rangers in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card round is set for 3:08 p.m. at Tropicana Field.

The Rays lost 4-0 on Tuesday and will be eliminated with a loss. A Rays win forces a winner-take-all Game 3 at Tropicana Field on Thursday.

Starting pitchers

Rays: Zach Eflin

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi

Batting orders

Rays:

Diaz (1B) Arozarena (LF) Ramirez, H. (DH) Lowe, J. (RF) Paredes (3B) Margot (CF) Mead (2B) Walls (SS) Pinto, R. (C)

Rangers:

Semien (2B) Seager (SS) Grossman (DH) Garcia, Ad. (RF) Lowe, N. (1B) Heim (C) Taveras (CF) Jung (3B) Carter (LF)

Follow along below for live updates. Refresh the page for the latest.

3rd Inning (Top)

Josh Jung doubles to left.

Evan Carter walks.

Marcus Semien grounds into a double play. (2 out)

INTENTIONAL WALK: Corey Seager.

2nd Inning (Bottom)

Josh Lowe flies out to left. (1 out)

Isaac Paredes strikes out. (2 out)

Manuel Margot singles to right.

Curtis Mead strikes out. (3 out)

2nd Inning (Top)

Nathaniel Lowe lines out to center. (1 out)

Jonah Heim singles to right.

Leody Taveras lines into double play. (3 out)

1st Inning (Bottom)

Yandy Diaz singles to right.

Randy Arozarena strikes out. (1 out)

Harold Ramirez grounds into double play. (3 out)

1st Inning (Top)

Marcus Semien flied out to right.. (1 out)

Corey Seager doubled to center.

Robbie Grossman popped out to first. (2 out)

Adolis Garcia grounded out to shortstop. (3 out)