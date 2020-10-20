Live game updates: World Series set to begin as Rays take on the Dodgers in Game 1

Members of the Tampa Bay Rays warms up during batting practice before Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

2ND INNING:

Wendle flies out to left field, Adames strikes out swinging, and KK flies out to left field



a 1-2-3 inning for Kershaw in the 2nd — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 21, 2020

1ST INNING: 0-0

a scoreless 1st inning … TO THE 2ND INNING … dun dun dun — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 21, 2020

Betts grounds out to first base — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 21, 2020

the #Dodgers get out of the inning … Glasnow will be the next man on the mound making his first career *start* against this team … he faced the #Dodgers three times out of the bullpen when he was with the Pirates in 2018 — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 21, 2020

and it appears that Kershaw is scared too … he walks Arozarena — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 21, 2020

I would be awfully scared to pitch to Randy Arozarena — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 21, 2020

DIAZ WITH A LEADOFF SINGLE !! — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 21, 2020

PREGAME:

Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:09 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA in regular season) Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles will play Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the World Series.

The Dodgers were 21-9 on their home turf in 2020. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .355 this postseason, Max Muncy leads them with an OBP of .434, including five extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Rays were 20-11 on the road in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team slugging percentage of .407 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with a mark of .855, including 11 extra base hits and 10 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Pollock leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and is batting .276.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs and is batting .269.