LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Live game updates: World Series set to begin as Rays take on the Dodgers in Game 1

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Members of the Tampa Bay Rays warms up during batting practice before Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

2ND INNING:

1ST INNING: 0-0

PREGAME:

Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:09 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA in regular season) Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles will play Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the World Series.

The Dodgers were 21-9 on their home turf in 2020. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .355 this postseason, Max Muncy leads them with an OBP of .434, including five extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Rays were 20-11 on the road in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team slugging percentage of .407 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with a mark of .855, including 11 extra base hits and 10 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Pollock leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and is batting .276.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs and is batting .269.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss