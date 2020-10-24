LIVE GAME UPDATES: Roof closed for World Series Game 3 between Rays, Dodgers

3RD INNING: 3-0 Los Angeles Dodgers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The roof at Globe Field will be closed for Game 3 of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The commissioner’s office says it made the decision because of a forecast of cooler weather and the possibility of rain. The game-time temperature is forecast to be about 51 degrees.
The roof at the new $1.2 billion home of the Texas Rangers had been open for the first two games.
The temperature was 82 degrees when Tuesday’s opener began and 81 degrees when Game 2 started Wednesday night.
