LIVE GAME UPDATES: Roof closed for World Series Game 3 between Rays, Dodgers

Rays

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Tampa Bay Rays practice at Globe Life Field as the team prepares for the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

3RD INNING: 3-0 Los Angeles Dodgers

2ND INNING: 1-0 Los Angeles Dodgers

1ST INNING: 1-0 Los Angeles Dodgers

PREGAME:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The roof at Globe Field will be closed for Game 3 of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The commissioner’s office says it made the decision because of a forecast of cooler weather and the possibility of rain. The game-time temperature is forecast to be about 51 degrees.

The roof at the new $1.2 billion home of the Texas Rangers had been open for the first two games.

The temperature was 82 degrees when Tuesday’s opener began and 81 degrees when Game 2 started Wednesday night.

News Channel 8’s Gabrielle Shirley will be providing updates throughout the game. Below you can find her live updates from each inning:

FIRST INNING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss