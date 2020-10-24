LIVE GAME UPDATES: Roof closed for World Series Game 3 between Rays, Dodgers

The Tampa Bay Rays practice at Globe Life Field as the team prepares for the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

3RD INNING: 3-0 Los Angeles Dodgers

Zunino grounds into a double play to end the 3rd inning — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 24, 2020

Muncy with a single to center field … Seager and Turner cross home plate



3-0 Los Angeles Dodgers — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 24, 2020

Turner with a double so, now, there are men on second and third with 2 outs in the top of the 3rd inning — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 24, 2020

Seager is on first base after he is hit by a pitch — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 24, 2020

2ND INNING: 1-0 Los Angeles Dodgers

Buehler has 4 K's and he has only faced 6 #Rays … YIKES … this game is going to the 3rd inning — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 24, 2020

a 1-2-3 inning for Morton !#RaysUp — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 24, 2020

1ST INNING: 1-0 Los Angeles Dodgers

Buehler strikes out Arozarena to get out of the inning — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 24, 2020

Morton is out of the 1st inning after striking out Smith



1-0 Los Angeles Dodgers — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 24, 2020

Turner takes a fastball from Morton deep to left field – HR #Dodgers



MORTON ON THE MOUND #RaysUp — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 24, 2020

PREGAME:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The roof at Globe Field will be closed for Game 3 of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The commissioner’s office says it made the decision because of a forecast of cooler weather and the possibility of rain. The game-time temperature is forecast to be about 51 degrees.

The roof at the new $1.2 billion home of the Texas Rangers had been open for the first two games.

The temperature was 82 degrees when Tuesday’s opener began and 81 degrees when Game 2 started Wednesday night.

News Channel 8’s Gabrielle Shirley will be providing updates throughout the game. Below you can find her live updates from each inning:

