LIVE GAME UPDATES: Rays looking to take lead in series tonight in Game 5

1ST INNING:

PREGAME:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cody Bellinger was set to return to center field for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series, and second baseman Brandon Lowe moved up a couple of spots in Tampa Bay’s batting order.

The roof will be closed Sunday night because of dreary conditions and an increasing chance of rain into the night.

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to score another win Sunday following their nail-biting, and undoubtedly one of the wildest endings in World Series history, Saturday in Game 4.

The wild-game ending play Saturday night, on which the Rays scored two runs to win 8-7, began on Brett Phillips’ softly-hit ball that was misplayed by Chris Taylor in right-center. Taylor had started the game in left, but finished in center after Joc Pederson entered as a pinch-hitter for AJ Pollock, who had started in center instead of DH as planned.

The top six in the Dodgers batting order where unchanged: right fielder Mookie Betts, shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Max Muncy, Smith and Bellinger, followed by Taylor, Pederson and Barnes.

Tampa Bay faced a left-hander for the second game in a row, but Lowe was up from fifth to third in the batting order after hitting his third opposite-field homer in this Series. The only position change was Joey Wendle at third base instead of Mike Brosseau.

As for Tampa Bay’s batting order, leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz, DH Randy Arozarena were again in the top two spots, with left fielder Manuel Margot still in the cleanup spot. The rest was changed from Game 4, with left-field Hunter Renfroe batting fifth, ahead of Wendle, shortstop Willy Adames, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zunino.