Kikuchi strikes out six, Mariners drop Rays 5-1

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, right, touches gloves with catcher Luis Torrens during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Seattle. The Mariners won 5-1. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi threw a four-hit ball over seven innings, Seattle batted around during a four-run first inning and the Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1.

Kikuchi earned his 10th quality start in 12 appearances while sending the Rays to their fourth straight loss, matching their season-high.

The Japanese left-hander struck out six and recorded 13 infield outs as he helped the Mariners to their fifth win in six games. He’s given up seven hits and one run with 12 strikeouts over 14 innings in his last two starts.