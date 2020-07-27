Kiermaier’s triple in 10th lifts Rays over Blue Jays, 6-5

Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier, second from right, celebrates with teammates, including Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, of Japan, after his two-run walk-off triple off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Shun Yamaguchi during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier’s first hit of the season, a two-run triple into the right field corner in the 10th inning, gave the Tampa Bay Rays a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The defensive whiz delivered the second walk-off hit of his career after the Rays scored twice in the ninth to force innings, then fell behind again, when the Blue Jays scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s sacrifice fly.

Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays and drew a bases-loaded walk to help them tie the game in the ninth.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: