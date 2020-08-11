Kiermaier, Margot lead hit parade as Rays beat Red Sox 8-7

Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier follows through on his two-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh inning, Manuel Margot had four hits and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-7.

Kiermaier’s opposite-field line drive off reliever Jeffrey Springs rolled all the way to the wall in left-center field.

Yoshi Tsutsugo and Margot scored after both singled to start the inning. Kiermaier had three RBIs.

Margot’s double in the eighth made it 8-5. Kiermaier finished 2 for 4, Michael Perez had a two-run single and Joey Wendle hit an RBI triple for the Rays, who had a season-high 16 hits.

