LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Kiermaier, Margot lead hit parade as Rays beat Red Sox 8-7

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier follows through on his two-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh inning, Manuel Margot had four hits and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-7.

Kiermaier’s opposite-field line drive off reliever Jeffrey Springs rolled all the way to the wall in left-center field.

Yoshi Tsutsugo and Margot scored after both singled to start the inning. Kiermaier had three RBIs.

Margot’s double in the eighth made it 8-5. Kiermaier finished 2 for 4, Michael Perez had a two-run single and Joey Wendle hit an RBI triple for the Rays, who had a season-high 16 hits.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss