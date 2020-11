Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, right, watches from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays Manager Kevin Cash is a finalist for American League Manager of the Year the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced on Monday.

The other two finalists are former White Sox Manager Rick Renteria and Charlie Montoyo of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cash was a finalist for the 2019 American League Manager of the Year but lost to former Tampa Bay Rays player Rocco Baldelli.

Cash led the Rays to an American League best 40-20 record and a World Series appearance.