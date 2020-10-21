Kershaw, Dodgers take Game 1 over Rays

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts celebrates a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Clayton Kershaw pitched six dominant innings, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to open a surreal World Series played amid the pandemic.

A neutral-site crowd limited by the coronavirus to 11,388 at Globe Life Field, the new $1.2 billion home of the Texas Rangers, saw the Dodgers chase a wild Tyler Glasnow and break away. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

The Dodgers, who posted the best record in the majors during the shortened season, plan to throw a collection of relievers against Rays ace Blake Snell.

Kershaw, a regular season star with an erratic postseason history, allowed one run on two hits, struck out eight and left with an 8-1 lead.

Fresh off making three terrific catches in the NL Championship Series, Betts hit a solo home run and stole two bases. Bellinger launched a two-run shot in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie — his seventh-inning homer in Game 7 of the NLCS put Los Angeles ahead to stay against Atlanta.

