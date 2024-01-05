ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge in the Dominican Republic will determine a Tampa Bay Rays player’s future on Friday using evidence submitted to the court.

Wander Franco will go before a judge at 8 a.m. EST.

He has a $182 million contract with the Rays, a wife, and two sons. His future is in jeopardy after being accused of having sexual relations with a minor.

It all began with pictures submitted into evidence, and now released in a court document, that went viral on social media in August.

Franco was in police custody since Monday where he could stay a while. The judge will decide on Friday.

Franco will either remain in custody while the investigation takes place, release Franco on bail, prohibit him from leaving his home country, and/or require Franco to make occasional court appearances.

The prosecution requested Franco be on house arrest with an $86,000 bond and to temporarily be banned from leaving the Dominican Republic.

On Wednesday, prosecutors presented evidence accusing Franco and the alleged victim’s mother of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering.

The prosecution alleged Franco made payments to the victim’s mother.

A Dominican Republic news outlet also reported he allegedly gifted her a car to “fix issues.”

The court has several pages of evidence to back up payment claims.

