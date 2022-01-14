Jean Ramirez cause of death: Rays bullpen catcher died by suicide, medical examiner says

This is a 2021 photo of Jean Ramirez of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team. This image reflects the Tampa Bay Rays active roster as of Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 when this image was taken. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher who passed away this week at age 28, died by suicide, according to a Texas medical examiner.

Jean Ramirez died Monday, according to the Rays. A medical examiner’s report from Tarrant County shows he died by suicide in Fort Worth, Texas.

His team announced the loss of Ramirez Tuesday evening, calling it “unexpected and difficult.”

“Jean was an incredible teammate and friend. He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He had the biggest heart and most infectious smile… Jean will be deeply missed.”

Ramirez’s family released a statement to MLB.com calling the sudden loss “the most excruciating experience” they’ve been through.

“Unfortunately, we sometimes don’t see the signs. Struggling in silence is not OK,” the statement said. “It is our commitment to honor our son’s life by helping other families. No parent should have to endure the loss of their child.”

The Ramirez family also expressed gratitude for the Tampa Bay Rays organization’s love and support.

“Our son felt loved by all of you. Thank you to our family, friends and everyone else far and near for the outpouring of love and support. God bless you! Rays Up in Heaven,” the family said.

Ramirez spent three seasons in Tampa Bay’s minor league system after the Rays drafted him in the 28th round in 2016. He was most recently a bullpen catcher for the major league team.