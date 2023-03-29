ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Is Tropicana Field really the worst Major League Baseball stadium in the country? Sports Illustrated seems to think so, according to a new ranking.

Recently, Sports Illustrated published a ranking of all 30 MLB stadiums, and the Tampa Bay Rays’ home stadium in St. Petersburg came in dead last.

“The Trop is so bad that, even though the Rays have reached the playoffs in four consecutive years, attendance is steadily declining,” Sports Illustrated wrote. “Tampa Bay attracted 1.51 million fans in 2013 but just 1.13 million last year. That’s 13,927 per game, third worst in the majors.”

Sports Illustrated ranked Oakland Coliseum, where the A’s play, a close second for the worst MLB stadium. Adding that just like the Rays, the A’s have been trying to replace their stadium for years.

The sports outlet wrote that the California stadium, “is just as charmless as Tropicana Field. But at least you can enjoy the sunshine and the stadium is conveniently located near public transportation.”

As for the best stadium in all the land? That honor belongs to Pennsylvania’s PNC Park, which is home to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Although Sports Illustrated listed the Pirates home as No. 1, they said “it’s just a shame the franchise can’t field a winning team.”

While back in St. Pete, plans to replace the current Tropicana Field are underway.

At the end of January, Mayor Ken Welch announced the decision to partner with the Houston-based developer Hines to help redevelop the area’s Historic Gas Plant District, which includes affordable housing, a hotel, and Tropicana Field.

With the Rays’ lease expiring in 2027, the baseball team promised that the proposed ballpark would be completed by 2028. Despite major conversations over whether Tropicana Field would remain in St. Petersburg or move to Tampa, it seems as though the Rays will stay in Pinellas County.

“We want to keep the Rays here. They brought in a strong financial package of $1.8 billion in equity, which is substantial and they have a great impact into the future property, taxes, employment all those economic benefits, and it became pretty clear to me that this was the right choice,” Mayor Welch said during a press conference.

The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Detroit Tigers in a sold-out stadium for Opening Day 2023 on March 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 p.m.