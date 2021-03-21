‘I’m prepared and ready to go’: Rays’ Austin Meadows gearing up for bounce-back season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a career year in 2019, Rays outfielder Austin Meadows had a rough 2020.

He went from hitting .291 in 138 games with 33 home runs and 89 RBI in 2019 to hitting .205 in 36 games with 4 home runs and 13 RBI in 2020.

Between having COVID-19 and an oblique injury through an unusual and shortened season, it was certainly challenging. But Meadows has fully recovered and feels better than ever– even losing about 10 to 15 pounds in the process.

“I feel like I did everything I could to prepare for this year,” Meadows said. “When it came to just new offseason goals, new trainer and everything like that just to kind of get back to my 2019 form. I feel like I’m prepared and ready to go.”

He’s mainly been playing left field this spring, but a little right field too. Meadows said he’s comfortable playing where ever they need him and that’s the biggest part– just to be in the games. Having gone through last year, where there was a period of time with no baseball because of the pandemic, it made Meadows even more grateful for every opportunity to take the field.

“It was a tough time for sure– not only us as athletes but for everyone obviously,” Meadows said. “That was a really tough time I think for us because we live and breathe baseball. For that to be taken away from you was definitely hard on a lot of people.”

While we’re back playing baseball and limited fans are allowed at games, it’s still been a strange spring training– unlike previous years in many regards.

“It’s definitely weird for us not being able to eat inside,” Meadows explained. “We eat outside in tents and then wearing masks, social distancing and doing all the things we’ve kind of been doing for the past year. So that’s been tough.”

There’s also a bonding and team-building aspect that’s lacking this spring.

“I feel like I don’t really have as many conversations with guys as I used to or give guys hugs or high fives,” Meadows said. “We can’t really do much of that any more. It’s definitely hard on a personable level getting to meet everyone as well. The Rays did a really good job of spacing guys out in the locker room. We have multiple locker rooms and I feel like I might not have met everyone still.”