Heading to ALDS games at Tropicana Field? Here’s what you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking to go to Game 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field? We’ve got all the information you need to know.

Fans on either side are encouraged to arrive early and consider alternative parking options.

The first pitch of Game 1 is slated for 8:07 p.m. and 7:02 p.m. for Game 2.

Below is important information for both games in St. Petersburg:

Transportation and Parking

All Rays lots open four hours before first pitch for every postseason game.

Limited parking is available in Rays controlled parking lots for purchase by credit or debit card only. Cash is not accepted.

Rays parking lots are expected to fill. Fans are encouraged to consider rideshare options and arrive early.

Parking will also be available in city-owned garages in downtown St. Petersburg, and a free shuttle service will be provided.

For links to directions to Tropicana Field, a parking map, and information on the free shuttle, please visit RaysBaseball.com/Postseason.

Mobile Ticketing

Postseason tickets are mobile-only, available on the free MLB Ballpark app. Fans are encouraged to download the app and access their tickets before arriving at Tropicana Field.

Paper tickets and screenshots of tickets are not accepted.

The box office is not open for the sale of tickets. All tickets can be purchased online at RaysBaseball.com or through the MLB Ballpark app with a credit or debit card only.

For frequently asked questions and instructional guides on how to view, manage, or forward tickets, visit RaysBaseball.com/Mobile.

Health & Safety Procedures

Masks are optional at Tropicana Field for guests fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fans age 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask at all times.

For further details on the enhanced health and safety measures, please visit RaysBaseball.com/HealthandSafety.

Security & Gate Information

All persons entering Tropicana Field pass through security screening.

Small purses (no larger than 16” x 8”) are permitted to be carried in the ballpark. No backpacks, coolers, large banners, refillable containers nor weapons of any type are allowed. Exceptions are made for bags containing medically necessary supplies and diaper bags for childcare.

Gates open two hours before first pitch.

One sealed personal-sized bottle of water is allowed. No other food or beverages are permitted.

Re-entry is not permitted.

A list of closest gates by seating section is available at RaysBaseball.com/Postseason.

Cash-Free

In an effort to reduce wait times, get fans back to their seats faster, and allow for less contact between fans and staff, Tropicana Field remains cash-free.

Mobile payments, Rays Pay via the MLB Ballpark app and credit and debit cards are accepted for all concessions and merchandise purchases.

Limited tickets are still available at RaysBaseball.com.