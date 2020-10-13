Former Rays outfielder Tommy Pham recovering after being stabbed

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 14: Tommy Pham #29 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on May 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – Former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering after being stabbed in an altercation Sunday night in San Diego.

Pham who now plays for the San Diego Padres underwent surgery at UC San Diego Health after suffering a stab wound in his lower back, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The San Diego Padres issued the following statement Monday:

“We are aware of the incident last night involving Tommy Pham. He was treated at UC San Diego Health and is currently in good condition. He is expected to make a full recovery. The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the incident and we will have no further comment at this time.”

Pham also issued his own statement:

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night. I truly appreciate the hard work of the SDPD as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

Pham played 31 games in a pandemic-shortened season for the Padres. He hit .211 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 125 plate appearances after coming over in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. In 24 postseason at-bats this year, Pham hit .375, including two doubles, and stole three bases.