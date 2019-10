TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are taking on the A’s and social media is fired up ahead of tonight’s game.

Follow along as we provide the trending posts of tonight’s game which is scheduled to start at 8:09 p.m.

The 25 we're going into battle with. #StayHungry pic.twitter.com/f50BrxEFU5 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 2, 2019

We take #RaysUp seriously here in the @CityofTampa! The @RaysBaseball flag is proudly flying over Old City Hall as the team prepares for tonight's @MLB Wild Card game vs the @Athletics. Go Rays! #StayHungry pic.twitter.com/FsXnOWdzGp — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) October 2, 2019

Me and all my friends will be out in DTSP tonight getting y’all ready for tonight’s Wild Card Game.



Better see you out!#StayHungry pic.twitter.com/RCvTsq4G81 — Raymond (@RaysRaymond) October 2, 2019

It's great to see @RaysBaseball in the @MLB Playoffs once again! We just raised the flag over Old City Hall & we’ll be lighting up @CityofTampa in blue & yellow as we cheer them on in tonight's AL Wild Card game! #RaysUp #StayHungry pic.twitter.com/iPFTYby1Vy — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) October 2, 2019

Coming at you from the #Rays dugout inside one of the oldest stadiums in sports. It’s a quirky place but gets the job done! @WFLA @ Oakland Coliseum https://t.co/QEdiiCSpBd — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) October 2, 2019

