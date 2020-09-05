Fleming wins 3rd straight starts, Rays beat Marlins 5-4

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Josh Fleming delivers to the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie left-hander Josh Fleming won his third consecutive start, Michael Perez had a three-run double and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 5-4.

Yoshi Tsutsugo homered for the Rays, who have won 20 of 25. Tampa Bay has a nine-game winning streak against Miami.

The Marlins got homers from Corey Dickerson and Jesús Aguilar.

Fleming allowed four runs and seven hits over five innings in joining Jake Faria and Jeremy Hellickson as the only Rays pitcher to win their first three major league starts.