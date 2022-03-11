Fans split on Rays spring training complex in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida legislature has approved $35 million to build a new training facility for the Tampa Bay Rays in the Starkey Ranch area of Pasco County.

The facility would include a clubhouse, indoor and outdoor training facilities, and have some stadium seating. Although, it is not planned at this time to be the Spring Training home of the team as the Rays currently play Spring Training games in Port Charlotte.

State Senator Danny Burgess initially proposed the plan, but did not immediately return calls for comment on Friday.

Some fans like Randy Schulzki are excited about the idea.

“I would like to see it. I’m a big Rays fan and I like baseball, so I’m very excited about that too,” Schulzki said.

Others, who live in the area, are concerned about traffic.

“It’s going to be bad, it’s going to be really bad. I mean, people aren’t going to be able to leave their homes at a certain time,” Debbie Visicaro said.

Former State Senator Mike Bennett is opposed for other reasons.

“It’s an issue I fought the entire time I was in the legislature and I’m still against today,” said Bennett who has long fought against using public tax dollars to pay for professional sports franchise facilities.

“If you can afford to pay a pitcher, or outfielder 40 or 50 million dollars a year to throw a baseball 90 feet, I think you could probably pay for your own stadium,” Bennett said.

He also believes the complex would have little benefit for the average person.

“When you look at a guy who’s fishing for scallops up in Cedar Key and trying to make a living, he can not even afford to get the ticket to go to some of these programs and yet you want to take his tax money to support it, I have a real problem with that,” Bennett said.

Aaron Derksen manages the Starkey Market and thinks a Rays training complex would be good for business.

“I think it’s outstanding. I think it builds community. You know, I’m a big Rays fan of course, very excited that they are staying here and we don’t have to share em,” Derksen said.

Although the $35 million is currently in the state budget, Gov. Ron DeSantis could still use his line-item veto power to cut it.