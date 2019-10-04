Fans excited for Game 1 of Rays-Astros division series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Excitement continues as the Tampa Bay Rays play for the World Series.

The Rays take on the Houston Astros in game 1 of the ALDS at 2:05 p.m. in Houston.

The Rays beat the Oakland A’s in the wild card came to advance to the division series.

It’s been six years since the team has made it this far.

The first two games are in Houston.

While it’s been hard to fill up Tropicana Field this season, people are already making plans to be at game three Monday against the Astros.

Coaches said even with the short turn around, players are ready.

Fans believe Tampa Bay could go all the way to the World Series.

LATEST STORIES: