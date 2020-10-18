Fans excited as Rays advance to the World Series

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays fans celebrating after the team clinched their spot in the World Series, beating the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
“They are going to the World Series for the second time in their history,” said Rays fan Caleb Bhagwandin.
Ferg’s Sports Bar and Grill in St. Petersburg, filled with fans as they watched the Rays win the American League pennant.
The excitement spreading over social media with St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeting his congratulations to the team and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor calling it an ‘epic season’ so far for the Rays.
Game 1 of the World Series is set for Tuesday night, Oct. 20 where the Rays will face either the Atlanta Braves or the Los Angeles Dodgers.
