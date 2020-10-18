Fans excited as Rays advance to the World Series

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays fans celebrating after the team clinched their spot in the World Series, beating the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

“They are going to the World Series for the second time in their history,” said Rays fan Caleb Bhagwandin.

Ferg’s Sports Bar and Grill in St. Petersburg, filled with fans as they watched the Rays win the American League pennant.

The excitement spreading over social media with St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeting his congratulations to the team and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor calling it an ‘epic season’ so far for the Rays.

Congratulations to @RaysBaseball, the best team in baseball’s American League. The Rays, like the Lightning before them, have stepped up in a big way to provide our community with considerable joy and a much-needed respite from one of the greatest challenges of our time. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) October 18, 2020

The Rays are headed to the World Series! Congratulations to @RaysBaseball for an epic season. #TeamTampaBay continues to prove that despite every challenge, we are resilient and our comeback is greater than any setback. Go Rays! https://t.co/oOJaa84zpU — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) October 18, 2020

Game 1 of the World Series is set for Tuesday night, Oct. 20 where the Rays will face either the Atlanta Braves or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

