Family of Rays prospect, Blake Bivens murdered, brother-in-law arrested

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Blake Bivens’ wife and child were among three killed in Virginia Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Police in Virginia have charged Mathew Bernard, Bivens’ wife’s brother, with first-degree homicide.

Bivens was drafted by the Rays in 2014 when he was 18. He is currently playing for the Montgomery Biscuits, which cancelled its scheduled double-header against Chattanooga Tuesday night.

Authorities in Pittsylvania County, Virginia arrested the suspect after a manhunt near the Virginia-North Carolina border.

He was naked when investigators located him.

Chatham Star-Tribune

According to ESPN, the victims are reported as Bivens’ wife, child, and mother-in-law.

He is charged with three counts of first degree murder.

“This is a shock to our community; To anybody’s community when something like this happens and it’s just a reminder of how fragile life is,” said Pittslyvania County Sheriff, Mike Taylor.

In a statement, the Tampa Bay Rays organization wrote in part: “Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can.”

