Elsa impacts: Rays postpone Tuesday game due to tropical storm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays have postponed a game that was scheduled to be played Tuesday due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The Rays were scheduled to play the Cleveland Indians at Tropicana Field Tuesday night. But Tropical Storm Elsa still has the Tampa Bay area in its cone of uncertainty and the area is bracing for potential impacts including heavy rain and strong winds.

Major League Baseball announced Monday night that Tuesday’s game would be postponed. Instead, the Rays and Indians will play a doubleheader at Tropicana on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s doubleheader will be single-admission with the first game starting at 12:10 p.m. The second game will start about 30 minutes after the first game ends.

The Rays say single-game tickets to Wednesday’s originally-scheduled game will be valid for both games of the doubleheader. No exchange will be necessary.

Fans who had tickets to Tuesday’s game through RaysBaseball.com, the MLB Ballpark app or over the phone will have their Rays ticket account credited. The credit can be used toward any 2021 regular season home game at Tropicana Field, including Wednesday’s doubleheader.

More information on the schedule change is available on the Rays’ website.

The Rays begin their three-game series against the Indians at home Monday night.