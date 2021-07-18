Diaz homers during 7th-inning rally, Rays beat Braves 7-5

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco watches his solo home run in the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Yandy Diaz homered during a four-run rally in the seventh inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Atlanta Braves 7-5.

The Rays trailed 3-0 after four innings and 4-3 before completing their 28th come-from-behind win to win two of three in the series. Atlanta led 4-3 before the Rays’ big inning.

Joey Wendle singled and scored on Kevin Kiermaier’s double off A.J. Minter to tie it. After Kiermaier stole third base, Austin Meadows’ sacrifice fly to gave Tampa Bay the lead.

Diaz added to the lead with his two-run homer off Luke Jackson. Wander Franco’s third homer in the sixth off

