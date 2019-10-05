Despite loss to Astros, fans believe Rays can go all the way in playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 6-2 loss to the Houston Astros was not the way Rays fans wanted the playoff series to start.

Still, the crowd was big at Ferg’s Sports Bar in St. Petersburg for the 2:05 p.m. game in Houston on Friday.

Stan and Karen Arthur have been fans since inception and spent their 39th wedding anniversary at Ferg’s to watch the baseball game.

“I took the day off of work because the Rays are in the playoffs and it’s an amazing thing,” said Stan.

This is the first time the Tampa Bay Rays have advanced to the playoffs since 2013.

“It breaks my heart that people only come out during the playoffs but they are on fire right now. I think they are going to go all the way,” said fan Mark Cramer.

After Friday’s loss, fans remained optimistic, hoping the team can rally to get a win in Game 2. That game will be played on Saturday in Houston at 9:07 p.m.

