Cruz HR in Rays debut, Tampa Bay beats Cleveland 10th in row

Tampa Bay Rays’ Nelson Cruz watches his solo home run in the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered in his Tampa Bay debut and Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead single in a six-run ninth inning as the Rays beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5.

On a day the Indians announced they will change their name to the Guardians at the conclusion of the season, a new name for the Rays helped them beat Cleveland for the 10th straight time.

Acquired a day earlier in a four-player trade with Minnesota, Cruz hit his 20th homer, walked and scored twice. The 41-year-old All-Star slugger is 46th on the career home run list with 437.

With the score tied at 4, Wendle singled home Randy Arozarena. Ji-Man Choi added a three-run homer.