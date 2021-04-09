COVID-19 precautions in place for Tampa Bay Rays home opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.(WFLA) – For the first time in more than a year, Tampa Bay Rays fans are finally able to watch the team play in person with some precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, of course.

Tropicana Field’s capacity will be limited to 9,000 people and seating will be arranged into pods.

“We are just excited to have fans back at Tropicana Field this year after such a challenging year last year and what an exciting run it was to go to the World Series and not being able to celebrate it with our friends and the community was tough,” said Tampa Bay Rays Marketing and Creative Services Vice President Eric Weisberg.

Fans must display their mobile tickets through the MLB Ballpark app in order to walk in. Contactless mobile ordering for concession items is also available through the app.

A no-bag policy will be implemented, exceptions include diaper bags or medical device bags.

Masks must be worn by fans at all times, except when eating or drinking while being seated.

“Most importantly for everything that we’ve gone through, for the fans wearing their mask honestly, we appreciate it because it allows us to have fans in the ballpark while everyone is able to do their part,” Weisberg said.

The team’s schedule can be found on their website.