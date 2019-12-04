‘We are not a part-time city’: City of St. Pete breaks off split-season talks with Rays

Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz, right, is congratulated by Willy Adames after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of an American League wild-card baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has broken off negotiations with the Tampa Bay Rays related to a shared season proposal.

This comes following a proposed plan that would allow the team to play some home games in Montreal.

In a letter to St. Petersburg City Council, Mayor Rick Kriseman said both parties have agreed to abide by the current deal that keeps the team at Tropicana Field until after the 2027 season.

“Both parties have agreed that the best path forward is to abide by the existing use agreement with the understanding that the existing use agreement with the understanding that the agreement allows for the Rays organization to explore post-2027 split or full season opportunities, both in St. Petersburg and elsewhere.”

Mayor Kriseman added that the city of St. Petersburg will not contribute public dollars to construct a new stadium for a part-time team and is willing to discuss funding for a full-time team in St. Petersburg.

“I continue to believe that the Rays Organization will come to determine that the Tampa Bay area, and specifically St. Pete, remains the best place to play baseball and to succeed in the long term,” Kriseman said in the letter.

In a press conference Kriseman said to reporters:

“We are not a part-time city, we’re a full-time city,” Kriseman said. “Would we miss having the team? Absolutely… Can we survive without the team? Absolutely.”

My door is open if the Rays want to discuss a new stadium in St. Pete. But we are not a part-time city. We are not a part-time region. We are a Major League community. No one can doubt St. Pete and Tampa Bay's trajectory. #SunShinesHere — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) December 4, 2019

Last year, the Tampa Bay Rays revealed a design for a ballpark they hoped to build in Ybor City after years of low attendance at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The new stadium deal was declared dead in December.

The Rays have suffered a steady decline in attendance for years now. Earlier this year the team attempted to draw larger crowds by offering 5,000 tickets to five home games for just $5. Only two of those games sold out.