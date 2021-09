Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer (4) slides into second base with a double ahead of the tag by Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Drew Rasmussen combined with four relievers on a three-hitter.

Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered and the Tampa Bay Rays became the first AL team to reach 90 wins by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0.

After losing four of their previous five, the East-leading Rays hit the 90-win mark for the eighth time — all in the past 14 seasons.

Tampa Bay stopped a two-game losing streak. The Rays have not lost three in a row since July 25-28.