Can the Rays pull off a postseason upset?

HOUSTON, TX. (WFLA) – If the Tampa Bay Rays pull off a win in game five of the American League Division Series, it could be one of the biggest postseason upsets in MLB history.

The Rays are taking on the Houston Astros in enemy territory tonight at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The disadvantage is that Houston fans show up big for home games, and the stadium is packed with loud, energetic fans cheering for the Astros.

With the Rays coming off two electric wins over Houston back home in St. Petersburg, fans hope the team can keep up the momentum to get this win.

When the team arrived on Wednesday, Blake Snell spoke to the media saying they had a calm plane ride over. Some of the players slept while others played games. He says right now, it’s going to come down to who wants it more.

Manager Kevin Cash also spoke to the media about a talented Houston team they are up against for tonight’s winner-take-all game.

“Every little opportunity they’ve created, it seems like they have found a way to score runs from. Whether it was a miscue on defense, an infield single or a walk, it seems like they’ve capitalized on it. But the more that we can just stay in control of the count as much as possible has allowed us to have some success,” Cash said.

The first pitch is at 7:07 p.m. EST. Whoever wins the game moves on to the ALCS against the New York Yankees.

