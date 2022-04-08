TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay Rays fan was caught on camera making an impressive foul ball catch on Opening Day with his cup of beer — but that’s not what makes this story interesting.

Budweiser, the popular brand produced by Anheuser-Busch is asking for the communities help in identifying the fan with the intent to buy a ticket for his next game.

“If you catch a baseball in your beer that means your next game is on us,” Budweiser said in a tweet. “Help us find this guy so we can get him tickets to the next game (beer included).”

After the fan made the catch, a video showed him raise his glass to a cheering crowd before he downed a gulp, with the baseball still inside.

The Rays took on the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field on Friday. There are 161 games left in the regular season — plenty of opportunity for the fan to pick a date that works for him.