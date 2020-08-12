Brosseau’s leadoff HR sparks Rays in 8-2 rout of Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot celebrates with Willy Adames (1) after scoring on a ground-rule double by Brandon Lowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Mike Brosseau led off the game with a home run, Yandy Díaz and Hunter Renfroe each had two RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays continued their offensive onslaught against the Boston Red Sox in an 8-2 win Tuesday night.

Brosseau, Diaz and Manuel Margot had multihit games as Tampa Bay won its fourth straight game.

The Rays had a season-high 16 hits in an 8-7 win Monday. Boston has lost seven of its last 10 games.

LATEST STORIES: