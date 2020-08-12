Brosseau’s leadoff HR sparks Rays in 8-2 rout of Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Mike Brosseau led off the game with a home run, Yandy Díaz and Hunter Renfroe each had two RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays continued their offensive onslaught against the Boston Red Sox in an 8-2 win Tuesday night.
Brosseau, Diaz and Manuel Margot had multihit games as Tampa Bay won its fourth straight game.
The Rays had a season-high 16 hits in an 8-7 win Monday. Boston has lost seven of its last 10 games.
