Brett Phillips’ homer helps Rays cool off Athletics 4-3

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brett Phillips, right, celebrates with Kevin Kiermaier, left, after hitting a two-run home run off Oakland Athletics’ Frankie Montas during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays held on for a 4-3 win over Oakland, handing the Athletics their second loss in 16 games.

Joey Wendle’s two-out single in the seventh tacked on another run for the Rays and ended Tampa Bay’s 0-for-26 stretch with runners in scoring position.

Phillips’ first homer of the season came off Frankie Montas, who took the loss. Jeffrey Springs got the win in relief.

Diego Castillo gave up a home run to Sean Murphy in the ninth before earning his fifth save. It was Murphy’s third homer.