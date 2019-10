FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays senior vice-president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom speaks to the media during a season ending baseball news conference in St. Petersburg, Fla. Bloom is one of three finalists in contention to become general manager of the New York Mets. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays senior vice-president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has been named the General Manager of the Boston Red Sox according to reports.

Bloom will be replacing former president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski who was fired after a disappointing 84-78 record.

With Chaim Bloom taking over baseball operations for the Red Sox, as @joelsherman1 reported, Boston injects a brilliant young mind into a front office already with a lot of brainpower. Under Dave Dombrowski, much of it was sidelined. They won a ring, yes, but this optimizes them. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 25, 2019

Bloom, 36, was with the Rays for 15 seasons in roles that included minor league operations, player development, contract negotiations, salary arbitration and international scouting.