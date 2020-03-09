Live Now
Pres. Trump expected to join coronavirus task force for coronavirus update

Blake Snell on first start following elbow soreness: ‘My arm felt great’

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – “Overall, I felt really good. My arm felt great.”

If you had been holding your breath for the past twelve days, you can relax.

Blake Snell, who experienced soreness in his left elbow after his spring debut on Feb. 26, returned to the mound on Monday.

Unfortunately, he did not pitch particularly well allowing four walks against five batters. He only threw six strikes in 22 pitches.

“When my arm feels that good, I cannot allow four walks. That is just ridiculous. Honestly, four walks, that is brutal,” said Snell. “There is a lot there so I got to throw it over the plate. I was really trying to too so that was the frustrating part. I was not trying to walk anyone. I was composed, I was confident, all of the those things, mentally, I was really good with it. I just got to make better adjustments to get the ball over the plate.”

You can contribute the poor placement to a number of trivial causes. However, his performance, at this point in time, seems to be a non-issue as Snell prepares for the regular season which starts March 26.

“It is time to lock in and get going because it is a big year for us and I have to be on it,” said Snell.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge"

Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself"

Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill"

Blake Snell on his second start of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blake Snell on his second start of the spring"

one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area"

Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo"

97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating"

2 Sarasota County students ‘excluded from school’ due to contact with coronavirus patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Sarasota County students ‘excluded from school’ due to contact with coronavirus patient"

the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss