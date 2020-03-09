Blake Snell on first start following elbow soreness: ‘My arm felt great’

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – “Overall, I felt really good. My arm felt great.”

If you had been holding your breath for the past twelve days, you can relax.

Blake Snell, who experienced soreness in his left elbow after his spring debut on Feb. 26, returned to the mound on Monday.

Unfortunately, he did not pitch particularly well allowing four walks against five batters. He only threw six strikes in 22 pitches.

“When my arm feels that good, I cannot allow four walks. That is just ridiculous. Honestly, four walks, that is brutal,” said Snell. “There is a lot there so I got to throw it over the plate. I was really trying to too so that was the frustrating part. I was not trying to walk anyone. I was composed, I was confident, all of the those things, mentally, I was really good with it. I just got to make better adjustments to get the ball over the plate.”

You can contribute the poor placement to a number of trivial causes. However, his performance, at this point in time, seems to be a non-issue as Snell prepares for the regular season which starts March 26.

“It is time to lock in and get going because it is a big year for us and I have to be on it,” said Snell.